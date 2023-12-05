BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – It is feeling a lot like winter in Wisconsin, but staying warm also means being in greater danger of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Because carbon monoxide is odorless, it is important to have detectors installed on every level of your home. However, indoors is not the only place carbon monoxide can travel.

Claire Paprocki with the Brown County Public Health Department says even recreating outdoors this winter can also pose a risk. She explains, “Thinking about ice fishing, hunting, folks who like to spend outdoor time in the winter months in small enclosed spaces like a fishing shanty, make sure that the heaters that you have are up to date in working order.”

Some symptoms of carbon monoxide include nausea, elevated heart rate, and fatigue. In the last 4 years, nearly 200 people across some northeast Wisconsin counties have visited the hospital because of carbon monoxide poisoning.

In addition to making sure your detectors are working, if you have an issue with a device, there are also a variety of options to get them replaced or installed.

Matt Cullen with Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) says, “There’s one that is battery-powered that you can install inside your home. There are others that have a plug on the back that you can plug right into a wall outlet, and there are other models that you can actually hardwire into your home’s electrical system that can combine with your smoke detectors.”

WPS also recommends getting your furnace inspected to prevent any leaks.