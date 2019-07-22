What you need to know for EAA Air Venture

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — This year is the 50th year of EAA Air Venture in Oshkosh and we have everything you need to know before you attend.

Aircraft began flying into EAA last week, making the Wittman Regional Control Tower one of the nation’s busiest airports for a 14 hour period.

Now that the aircraft has arrived, AirVenture is ready to see you on the grounds.

According to their website, this year’s AirVenture is the ‘Year of the Fighter,’ offering a variety of aircraft including legendary American military aircraft spanning from World War II to today’s machines.

The Blue Angel's made a pass over Oshkosh signaling the start of AirVenture 2019!

AirVenture’s line-up includes:

The first Oshkosh appearance of the unique XP-82 Twin Mustang, which has been under restoration in Georgia

A salute to World War II ace Bud Anderson, with every flying P-51 in the U.S. invited to Oshkosh to participate

Observance of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, with aircraft that participated in the actual invasion on June 6, 1944, as well as C-47 airplanes that will have just returned from a historic anniversary flight to France

Other highlights of AirVenture include a raffle to win an airplane, command demo teams performing, firefighting aircraft, and anniversary celebrations for Apollo 11 and the Boeing 747.

Activities for children include:

KidVenture, a hands-on, educational, and fun aviation-based demonstrations and presentations

EAA GirlVenture Camp, a four-day camp during EAA AirVenture introduces young women to the limitless

Aviation Job Fair, allowing the opportunity to meet with notable aviation companies and other interested employers searching for potential candidates.

Top aviation schools will also be in attendance.

Planning your visit

Tickets: Tickets for AirVenture can be purchased ahead of time by clicking here.

Schedule: An up-to-date schedule of events can be found here.

Transportation: If you’re driving yourself to the event, click here for maps to the ground and information on parking. If you are looking for shuttle options, click here. For rideshare information, click here.

For maps of the grounds, click here.

For more information on AirVenture, click here.