What you need to know for Paul McCartney's concert Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- Lambeau Field is preparing ahead of the Paul McCartney concert Saturday.

Fans attending the show are asked to arrive early and adhere to the stadium's carry-in policy as well as other important information.

Rain or shine, the concert will have gates open at 6 p.m.

Event staff is reminding those attending there is no opening act and Paul McCartney may go promptly on stage at 8 p.m.

The Lambeau Field Atrium, Packers Pro Shop, Hall of Fame, and 1919 Kitchen & Tap will be open for guests with tickets only Saturday, beginning at 4 p.m. The Atrium will not be open to the public earlier in the day.

No exit scanning is available for the event, so guests who exit the stadium after 4 p.m. will not be granted re-entry with the same ticket.

Parking in the Lambeau Field lots is first-come, first-served, starting at 4 p.m. and costing $20.

The Johnsonville Tailgate Village in Lambeau Field's east parking lot will be open with food, beverages, and live music from 4 to 8 p.m.

Early arrival is recommended for the concert. The safety and carry-in policies for the concert are the same as a gameday at Lambeau Field. Guests may carry in a clear bag not exceeding 12" by 6" by 12", or a one-gallon clear plastic bag. Small clutch purses that do not exceed 4.5" by 6.5" are allowed.

Additional clothing, blankets, etc. are allowed inside if carried loosely or in an approved clear bag.

Stadium seats with backs and seat pads are permitted as long as they do not exceed 18" wide with no pockets, zippers, or concealable areas. An exception will be made for medically necessary items after inspection at the Special Exceptions gate on the north side of the stadium, adjacent to the Miller Lite Gate.

Items not permitted into the stadium include: firearms, weapons, backpacks, coolers, strollers, umbrellas, duffel bags, large purses, fanny packs, obstructive banners and signs, food, beverages, noisemakers of any kind, selfie sticks, video cameras and still photo cameras with lenses over 12 inches.

Attendees with field level tickets must obtain a wristband to access their sections before going to the field. Wristbands can be acquired at the field seating check-in stations located inside each gate of the main concourse. Guests will be directed to a field access point.

Paul McCartney concert merchandise, as well as Packers and Paul McCartney co-branded merchandise, will be available for purchase beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 7 in the Lambeau Field Atrium.

Saturday, merchandise will be available starting at 4 p.m. at outdoor booths adjacent to the Johnsonville Tailgate Village and on the west side of Lambeau between the Associated Bank Gate and the Kwik Trip Gate. Merchandise will also be available in the Atrium and throughout the concourses during the show.

A limited number of portable seat backs are available for rental for $6 in the lower concourse near the Fleet Farm Gate, Oneida Nation Gate, Kwik Trip Gate, and section 111/113 near the Miller Lite Gate.

For a full list of event day information, please visit packers.com/concert.