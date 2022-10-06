GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Have you ever wondered what it would look like to parachute into Lambeau Field with over 81,000 fans watching?

Well, Curt Loter from All Veteran Group did just that and got his entire adventure filmed from his point of view.

From the airplane all the way down to inside Lambeau Field and landing on the giant G, Loter had the best seats in the house.

All Veteran Group is independently owned and operated and is comprised of dedicated individuals of both active/retired military and patriotic Americans.

Founded in 211, the company is focused on representing companies and military veterans with the highest level of professionalism through parachute demonstrations, tandem parachute experiences, and more.

The group says they have achieved over 50,000 parachute jumps combined from NFL games to NASCAR races. All Veteran Group even performed a jump in front of former President of the United States, George H.W. Bush.

