GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With power restored to most people after the June 15 storms, you might be curious about what’s safe to eat and what’s not.

“The idea is to have a thermometer at home. That’s the key portion,” said Liliana Ramirez Martinez. She’s a nutrition coordinator for FoodWIse.

What you can eat depends on the temperature of your refrigerator or freezer.

The rule of thumb is to not eat anything about 40 degrees in your fridge or above zero degrees in your freezer.

When it comes to your freezer, it’s OK to eat anything that might have ice crystals on it. Health experts say that’s something you should look out for. Experts generally recommend you to throw away things like frozen pizza, since those types of items do not necessarily last as long when the power is out.

In your fridge, you should consider tossing things like meat, chicken, milk, and cheese. With the exception of butter, most dairy-based items should be tossed.

However, it’s OK to keep most fruits, peanut butter, condiments like ketchup, or even vegetables.

“If you have someone in the household whose immune system is really weak it can cause a really severe response,” warned Ramirez. Babies, small children, someone who is pregnant, or anyone with a weak immune system should really steer clear of things left when a power outage happens.

“Even if your doors were closed and you noticed it was 50 degrees, definitely that food should be discarded,” said Ramirez.

Another common mistake people make is a simple one.

“Never judge by its looks,” warned Ramirez. “Always be more cautious about that because as we know bacteria is something that we don’t see, that we don’t smell, it doesn’t have that color, so it’s really hard to know.”

When in doubt, you should just throw it out.

Here is a comprehensive list compiled by FoodSafety.gov on what to keep and what to toss.