What’s the coolest thing made in Wisconsin? You decide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The Badger State is known for some cool people, cool places and one of the coolest football teams – but what is the coolest thing made in Wisconsin?

That’s up for you to decide, and it can be anything! Products in the past have ranged from motorcycles, military vehicles, cheese products, boats, generators, food carts, iron castings, beer, all-terrain vehicles, snow blowers and much more. Click here to nominate your cool product.

The annual competition aims to highlight the state’s manufacturing industry, which employs nearly 1 in 5 Wisconsinites.

WMC and Johnson Financial Group are teaming up for the contest, where about 150 products were nominated last year and over 185,000 votes were cast. Last year’s winner was Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe in De Pere and its sea salt caramel pecan Kringle.

Nominations will be accepted through August 30th. Following the nomination period, a popular vote will determine the Top 16 products that will be placed in a bracket-style tournament called Manufacturing Madness. Products will compete against one another in head-to-head match-ups, and the products that receive the highest votes in each match-up will advance to the next round.

Here’s the breakdown:

Aug. 12 to Aug. 30 – Nominations Accepted

Sept. 9 to Sept. 15 – Popular Vote to Determine the Field of 16

Sept. 16 – Announce the Top 16

Sept. 17 to Sept. 22 – 1st Round of the Bracket

Sept. 23 – Announce the Top 8

Sept. 24 to Sept. 29 – 2nd Round of the Bracket

Sept. 30 – Announce Top 4

Oct. 1 to Oct. 8 – Final Round

Oct. 8 – Winner Announced