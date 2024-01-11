GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to the heavy snowfall the state of Wisconsin has been experiencing this week, local school districts are having to consider whether or not schools should remain open or closed.

Josh Patchak, the Green Bay Area Schools Chief Operations Officer, explained to Local 5’s Samantha Petters the factors that go into determining “snow days.”

“It’s primarily about the safety of our students and our staff members,” said Patchak. “There aren’t particular thresholds of if you get so many inches it’s automatically closed. We really try to determine how hazardous the roadways are going to be, how dangerous is it for our kids to be outside or being transported at various times during the day.”

When the ultimate decision is made to shut down a school because of severe or unquestionable weather, districts have a process that allows them to come to that conclusion.

“First of all, we try to make a decision as early as possible to give parents the chance to plan accordingly because most parents are planning on their kids being in school,” explained Patchak. “Initially, we have briefings with the National Weather Service in the morning and in the afternoon and again in the early morning hours, so on a typical snow day, we meet with them at 9 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4 a.m.”

Patchak said they try to make the decision after the 2 p.m. or 4 a.m. meetings and collaborate with other Brown County schools to see what they’re thinking. Ultimately, it is the superintendent that makes the decision.

“At that point, we try to make a decision, and we try to make it by 5 in the morning or 5 in the afternoon if possible,” stated Patchak.

Throughout the decision-making process, the district communicates with a number of leaders and crews to ensure the right decision is being made.

“We use the national weather service, obviously,” said Patchak. “We’re also in contact with our bus carriers, we’re in contact with our own internal grounds crew who is on the ground seeing what’s going on, and all of that information together comes up with a recommendation for the superintendent.”

After a specific number of snow days, the district has to start making up for lost time required in the state of Wisconsin.

“We have two snow days built into the school calendar,” explained Patchak. “After those two days, then we need to begin making up minutes or even whole days.”

Josh Patchak said that, ultimately, their decision-making is about the safety of their students.

If you are unsure if your child’s school has decided to cancel school due to weather, you can check the school district’s website or go directly to the school’s website for updates.

Information regarding school closures should also be shared via email, so make sure to check for email notifications as well.