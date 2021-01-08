What’s the plan? Some NE Wisconsin schools head back to school for start of year

(WFRV) As students in Northeast Wisconsin are returning to school after a holiday break, many may be wondering what form they will be returning to – virtual, blended or in person.

Multiple schools in the area will be returning to in-person classes, in some capacity, during the week of January 11.

Howard-Suamico School District will begin transitioning their students back into the classrooms. 4K-4 grades will be in-person learning all day, while 5-12 grades will begin Plan B hybrid learning, which was similar to their schedules in September.

Some students with the Unified School District of De Pere are returning to in-person learning Monday, January 11. 4K-6 grades will be in-person all week, students in grades 7-12 will move to an enhanced blended model. Students will be split into groups, in-person two days a week and virtual learning three days a week. They will return to class on January 19.

Students in 4K-5 grades in the Ashwaubenon School District will be returning to their blended schedule on January 11, with the “green group” in school Monday and the “yellow group” in school Tuesday. Students in grades 6-12 will have a blended schedule with each green and yellow group alternating days when they are in person.

Many schools in Brown County had shifted back to virtual learning in early fall after being in either in-person or blended models.

The following week, January 19, the Appleton Area School District is planning to return to both in-person and hybrid models. Their Early Childhood will start fully in-person model following their traditional program schedule. Grades 5K-4 will return to in-person learning five days a week, grades 5-6 will return to an AA/BB hybrid model and lastly, grades 7-12 will follow the cohort hybrid model.

Parents in AASD have been vocal in their desire to have students back in class. Beginning in October 2020, parents started a petition to recall District school board members. In early December, Vice President of the Appleton Area School District Board of Education, Leah Olson, resigned.

The Green Bay Area Public School District remains virtual for all grades, however, there are some in person special education and art classes.

Likewise in Green Bay, parents have been frustrated with the process as students continue virtual learning with other Districts who are going back to in-person learning. On December 12, parents gathered outside the District office, calling for their students to return to in-person learning.

