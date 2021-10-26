What’s to Eat: Ben’s Chili Bowl and Georgetown Cupcakes

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFR) – With the Washington Football team in town this past weekend, it was hard to come up with what exactly Washington D.C. is known for food wise. The capitol of our country is a melting pot of people, food, and culture, much like the United States.

But the Local Five sports team was told we had to try half smokes, so we reached out to the good people at Ben’s Chili Bowl for what’s become one of the staples of the D.C. food scene.

“This is really the people’s food, this is the people’s culture. And a good half smoke has to have a good, coarse texture. It has to have a natural casing, so you get that nice snap to it,” Co-Owner Nazim Ali said. “It’s gotta be smoked, it’s got that pork and beef mix, so it’s got that really good mix of flavor.”

We had our sports team, MK Burgess, Matt Reynoldson and Kyle Malzhan , try the half smokes and the verdict was that they were delicious. Ben’s Chili Bowl ships all over the United States and they have added the chili sauce on top with mustard. It provided the perfect pre game bite.

The sports team also delved into Georgetown Cupcakes, which was started by two sisters in D.C. with a love of baking. They also ship all over the country and have seasonal flavors already pre grouped together, or you can mix and match at your selection.