Whats to Eat: Boudin Bakery

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca (WFRV) – When you think of San Francisco, you think of the Golden Gate Bridge, the bay, the 49ers, the Giants, crab, Alcatraz, the list goes on and on. Another staple of this west coast city is sourdough bread.

If you haven’t been to Boudin Bakery, you are missing out. Nestled right on the wharf in downtown San Francisco, the love and attention that is given to each loaf of bread is apparent in the flavor that comes from the bread itself.

“When you talk about San Francisco, you have to talk about sourdough, you have to talk about Boudin,” master baker Fernando Padilla said. “We have the same starter, the Mother Dough, we call it our Mother Dough, since 1849. The same starter that Boudin walked into the city and started baking, we have it here, upstairs. Since then, we’ve been baking this, these wonderful loaves of bread, day in, day out, every day, saving a little bit of the Mother Dough, and making more bread and more sourdough for over 170 years. How cool is that?”

Padilla says the San Francisco environment is also what makes sourdough bread so much better than anywhere else. “The cool climate, it just makes it perfect to have the rise, cold enough to create the nice flavor and aroma of a great sourdough,” Padilla says with a grin.

What goes into making a great sourdough, besides the mother dough? Salt, water and flour.

Padilla has been doing this for 42 years and the joy he gets each and every day when making bread is apparent from the get go, from the way he handles the bread to when he smells the aroma of the bread when you rip into a fresh loaf.

“When I see a good loaf of bread, it’s crusty, very aromatic, and a good loaf of bread like this, that makes my day. I feel like I’m part of San Francisco, I’m just the caretaker.”

Boudin is open in downtown San Francisco and if you want to order their bread online, they will ship it to anywhere in the country.