What’s to Eat: Cloverleaf

Detroit, MI (WFRV) – The Motor City. When you come here, you see a hard-working group of people who are passionate about their sports teams. The same goes for the food scene in Detroit, which is why we decided to go with Detroit pizza at the place where it all originated, Cloverleaf.

Gus Guerra baked the first Detroit-style pizza back in 1946 and introduced his mother-in-law’s recipe with his pizza. His daughter Marie, now helps to run the family business that has become Cloverleaf.

“It’s about the memories here,” manager Christina Pender says. “Just the history and the tradition, it’s all so amazing.”

Cloverleaf has many locations around Detroit, so if you are looking for great, flavorful, hearty Detroit-style pizza, stop by for a slice!