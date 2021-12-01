What’s to Eat: Dirt Juicery

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – If you’re looking for a warm, inviting place where you can have a healthy, fulfilling drink of juice, whether it’s cold-pressed, a smoothie, or even a smoothie bowl, then Dirt Juicery is the place for you.

Owned and operated by two sisters, Kendra Kadrilik and Melissa Hugent, the ceiling-high windows showcase an open and fun space where many people can congregate to get a bit of work done or just want to sit and relax for a moment.

“Everything clean comes from the dirt,” Melissa said with a laugh.

She and her sister started Dirt because they were making juice at home and wanted to be able to bring this to the community.

“Our customers is what keeps us going,” Kendra says. “The smiles on people’s faces, the repeat customers that keep coming back, it’s truly a joy.”

Dirt has a wide variety of juices, truly something for everyone.