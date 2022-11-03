(WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee County ended up dying after he was reportedly hit by a wheel that came off a vehicle.

The Milwaukee Police Department released information about a pedestrian that was hit by a wheel that reportedly came off a vehicle. The pedestrian was identified as an 80-year-old man from West Allis.

The man was reportedly transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Authorities say he ended up succumbing to his injuries.

The incident happened on October 27 around 9:15 a.m. on the 200 block of South 84th Street.

Our sincere condolences go out to the family during this very difficult time. Milwaukee Police Department

No additional information was provided.