‘Wheelie’ valuable: Kewaunee Co. Sheriff finds valuable bike, looking for owner

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department found a bike at Bruemmer County Park, and after learning of its value, is looking for the owner.

The bike was found on June 10 and was taken to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department’s evidence facility. The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department says after they found the value of the bike they believe that someone could be looking for it.

The bike is reportedly a men’s 10-speed bike, but there was no further information regarding the details of the bike (including the value).

If anyone has information regarding the owner or the bike they are recommended to contact the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department at 920-388-7108.