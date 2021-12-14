‘Wheely’ cool Christmas: CTS donates bikes to kids in Brown Co.

CTS donated bikes on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, for local kids in need. (WFRV)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Contract Transport Service employees and drivers are donating dozens of bikes to kids in the local area on Tuesday, December 14.

“This is a hard time of year for a lot of our families,” said Jamie Chaudoir, a social worker for Brown County Health & Human Services. “When the community wraps around the kiddos we work with, and can give bikes or even donations, it’s just an amazing feeling.”

Dozens of those new bikes are now headed under the tree for deserving families.

“A lot of these kids come from low-income families, so Christmas is not always the most special time of year for them,” said Jenna Durkee, the volunteer coordinator for Brown County Health & Human Services. “Incredible donations like this can make it a little more special for them.”

All the money raised to purchase the bikes was from CTS employees.

“There’s people in greater need than we are, and something the employees rallied and wanted to do, so we just kept it going,” said CTS President Curt Reitz.

It now marks the seventh year of the program.

“The bikes are a fun thing, but sometimes families are struggling with just household items, and clothing, and things like that, so we get a lot of help with those resources,” said Chadoir.

Like so many things, COVID-19 forced changes to this year’s event. Kids are normally able to pick out the bikes themselves, but despite that the Christmas spirit is alive and well.

“It’s awesome to see their reactions, we love it,” said Durkee. We love it. It’s the best part of the job for sure.”

Chadoir said it’s super rewarding.

“It’s very nice to give a family something that they might not otherwise have an opportunity to have,” Chadoir added.

Brown County Pals is currently looking for mentors and foster parents. For more information, visit their website.