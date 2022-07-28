Spearers have until Aug. 1 to apply for an Upriver Lakes sturgeon spearing license. / Photo Credit: Wisconsin DNR

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Have you submitted your application for Upriver Lakes sturgeon spearing in Wisconsin?

Only 500 license holders will be selected to spear during the 2023 season from the lakes of Poygan, Winneconne, or Butte des Morts, reports the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Wardens explain that license holders must first apply for a license or buy a preference point. “Spearing licenses are then issued by a drawing where priority is granted to applications with the most preference points,” a release stated.

Anyone who is not selected will earn a preference point for any future drawings.

DNR reminds everyone that all license holders must be a minimum of 12 years of age or turning 12 years old between Nov. 1, 2022, and the last day of the season.

Resident and nonresident licenses can be bought online through the DNR’s Go Wild license portal or at any license sales location.

Important dates

Aug. 1, 2022 – The deadline to apply for an Upriver Lakes sturgeon spearing tag.

Oct. 1, 2022 – Applicants will be notified whether they received authorization to purchase an Upriver Lakes sturgeon spearing license by this date.

Oct. 31, 2022 – Unlimited number of sturgeon spearing licenses can be bought for the Lake Winnebago spear fishery until this date. DNR reminds everyone that you can’t buy a license for Lake Winnebago if you are authorized for an Upriver Lakes license.

Feb. 11, 2023 – The 2023 Winnebago System sturgeon spearing season begins on Lake Winnebago, Lake Poygan, Lake Winneconne, and Lake Butte des Morts. It will run for around 16 days or until “any of the annual biologically based harvest caps are reached.”

