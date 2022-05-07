FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – If the warmer weather on Saturday made you thirsty, Fond du Lac was the place to be.

It was the eighth annual Lemonade Day, but the day is about so much more than quenching your thirst with a cold drink.

Kids get paired up with local business owners. The business owners teach the kids about running a business and give them advice about how to create a plan for their lemonade stands.

They also help the kids turn that plan for the lemonade stands into a reality. It’s for fourth through sixth graders and organizers tell Local 5 that 132 kids were involved.

It’s a several months-long process.

“I think it’s incredibly important to inspire the youth and teach them the pros and cons of business operation and start them at a young age,” said Mike Taylor.

Taylor owns Jerome Young Hair Studio in downtown Fond du Lac and helped a group of kids with their lemonade stand which sits right outside his business on Saturday.

He not only teaches the kids how businesses work he also says he hopes to pass on life lessons.

“The importance of resilience sometimes you’re going to have doors close but you’re going to need to continue to hustle, continue to grind,” said Taylor.

The kids take out a loan from a bank in order to buy supplies for their lemonade stands. On Saturday, they were in charge of operating the stands, from making the lemonade to interacting with the customers to handling the money.

The kids Taylor mentored called their lemonade stand Melanin Made.

They will donate most of their profits to a local business called Ebony Vision for their Juneteenth celebration. The rest of their profits will be used to repay their loan with the bank and then the kids will be able to keep a bit of the cash for spending money.

Last year, 91 percent of profits went to charities.

Society Insurance, UW Madison, Horicon Bank, National Exchange Bank &Trust, Faris Gourmet Popcorn and Treats were all sponsors of the event.