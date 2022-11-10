Green Bay police have teamed up with Prevea Health for training for the critical moments before paramedics arrive. (WFRV)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — It’s something you hope to never be a part of, but when the worst happens time is rarely on your side. Green Bay police regularly receive training in a partnership with Prevea Health to help in those critical moments before paramedics arrive.

“It’s about cutting down time. If we have to wait four minutes for an ambulance to get there, somebody could bleed out in less than a minute,” said Green Bay police officer Jon Nejedlo.

It’s not for every emergency call police respond to, only the very extreme ones.

“This is more gunshots, stabbings, that sort of stuff, when we arrive beforehand,” added Detective Kevin Kempf.

It’s a program Kempf helped create for the department in 2013. Prior to that, there was never any formal training.

“If somebody’s losing blood, I can’t replace that,” said Kempf. “And rescue doesn’t do that on scene, so the more we can stabilize them and get them to the hospital the better. Their odds go up greatly.”

For healthcare systems like Prevea, it was an easy decision to help when it was approached to do so.

“When that patient gets to us, the chances of us being able to actually save that person goes much higher,” said Prevea President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai.

To give you an idea of just how often officers are using this training, police say it’s happening on a near weekly basis.

Officers each are given a small black bag at the beginning of their shift, which is carried on them at all times. Inside are things like scissors, specialized cloth to stop bleedings, and a tourniquet.

“As we’ve become more active in training of active threat, and active scenarios, mass casualties, we’ve seen the need that it’s out there, we need it and that’s why we train so hard with it,” said Kempf.

Something that almost a decade ago was non-existent.

“It’s better to have it and not need it, than need it and not have it,” added Nejedlo.

Helping to save more lives one emergency call at a time.