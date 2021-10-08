When to ship your packages: USPS releases ‘2021 Holiday Shipping Deadlines’

(WFRV) – The holiday season is fast approaching and with that comes the chaos that is holiday gift shopping, giving, and shipping.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) knows that struggle and wants to lessen the load by making sure residents have all the information they need to ensure their gifts get where they need to go in a timely manner.

On Friday, the USPS released the ‘2021 Holiday Shipping Deadlines’, a recommendation on when customers should mail and ship their packages for an expected delivery of Dec. 25.

Officials note the following dates are for mail and packages being shipped to domestic addresses and APO/FPO/DPO (Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office) addresses:

Nov. 6 – APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 9 – APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 15 – USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 16 – APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service

Dec. 17 – First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 – First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 18 – Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express

Alaska

Dec. 18 – Alaska to/from Continental U.S.– First-Class Mail

Dec. 18 – Alaska to/from Continental U.S.– Priority Mail

Dec. 21 – Alaska to/from Continental U.S.– Priority Mail Express

Hawaii

Dec. 17 – Hawaii to/from mainland–Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 21 – Hawaii to/from mainland–Priority Mail Express

According to the USPS, the busiest time of the season for the Postal Service begins two weeks before Christmas. It’s expected that customer traffic at all Post Office locations will steadily increase beginning the week of Dec. 6, with the week of Dec. 13-18 anticipated to be the busiest mailing, shipping, and delivery week of the season.

However, consumers may not have to worry about getting stuck in a long line at their nearest postal service, because now they can skip the line and ship their packages straight from their homes by visiting usps.com.

For more information on mailing and shipping deadlines, visit the Postal Service Holiday Newsroom website.