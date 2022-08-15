DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) — If you’ve been shopping lately you’ve likely noticed the price for a dozen eggs has skyrocketed. The demand is also keeping local poultry farms busy.

“Today our orders are still climbing,” said Nancy Kellner, who runs a poultry farm in Denmark. She says they can barely keep up with the phone calls.

“We’re picking eggs, washing them, and processing them the same day and sending them out,” Kellner said. Something that typically can take a few days to do in a normal situation.

One that that has barely changed for Kellner, is the price she’s selling eggs for. “Our price as an organic farmer, we did not go up a ton,” she said. “We went up (maybe) a couple cents.”

However, it is everything else that continues to cost more.

“Our fuel costs went up and so did the supplies,” Kellner said. “It’s still hard to get the supplies.”

According to national data, we are paying around 47-percent more for eggs compared to this time in 2021.

One thing that could make prices soar even higher is the potential of another bird flu outbreak like earlier in the spring. While nothing happened at Kellner’s farm, it is not taking any chances.

“We still take all precautions. We will sanitize our feet when we go in the pens, but the birds do get to go outside right now,” Kellner added.

That bird flu outbreak ended up killing more than 30 million birds. It’s a concern poultry farmers are keeping an eye on when those birds end up migrating back south later this fall.

“Now the consumer looks at the organic price, which is $5 a dozen,” said Kellner. “These commercial eggs are going for $6.99 a dozen. Which one are you going to buy?”

In the meantime, Kellner predicts these prices will not crack anytime soon.

Experts say the best thing you can do is actually comparison shop. Doing that will actually force manufacturers to bring prices back down.