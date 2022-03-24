(WFRV) – Winnebago County Sheriff John Matz joined Local 5 and talked about Chapter 980 offenders and tax scams in the latest Community Update.

Matz mentioned that Chapter 980 offenders are sexually violent people who were convicted of a sexually violent offense. When their sentence is completed they are placed on a civil commitment to a treatment facility in Mauston. The reason they are committed to that treatment facility is that they are too dangerous to be outright released, said Matz.

What kind of offenses would qualify someone as a 980 offender? Well, Matz says there are multiple offenses, but most of them involve the sexual assault of children or vulnerable adults. Oftentimes they will have more than one offense on more than one occasion.

Matz also talked about a specific offender that is due to get out soon. The court is reportedly determining where that offender will be placed. He said that Winnebago County has spent ‘substantial funds’ for creating a residence right next to the sheriff’s office.

That residence is reportedly housing a 980 offender right now. Matz mentions that this residence meets all the requirements, which include being a certain distance away from parks, schools and daycares.

The Winnebago County location was apparently not liked by the state, and the offender that will get out soon has ‘special circumstances’. The offender is seeking a different residence.

The sheriff’s office reportedly filed a notice to intervene. Matz says they need to know what the special circumstances are, so they can respond properly to any future calls.

Matz also talked about current scams going on in the area, which apparently revolve around filing taxes. One recommendation that Matz made was to get an IRS pin so that no one can file on behalf of potential victims. A credit monitoring service could also be a good way to stay on top of any potential identity theft.