WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – August 24 is dubbed National Waffle Day this year but where in northeast Wisconsin can you grab a bite after work?

Below are a few places you can get a waffle to curb your appetite and celebrate the creation of this breakfast staple. Closing times are subject to change at any time.

Appleton – The Cozzy Corner

You can get several Cozzy Waffles at this eatery. The website shows it closes at 7:30 p.m.

De Pere – Egg Yolk Cafe

This local cafe closes around 8:00 p.m. It is unknown whether it serves waffles all day.

Fond du Lac – The Sweet & Salty Pig

Get some chicken and waffles before they close at 8:00 p.m.

Green Bay – Blackstone Family Restaurant

“Breakfast served any time,” stated its menu. Its Facebook shows it is always open.

Its website states it serves breakfast all day, every day. It should be open until 7:30 p.m.

Manitowoc – Fork and Knife Restaurant

On the Facebook page, it shows the restaurant closes at 8:00 p.m. It is unknown if they serve waffles until close.

Marinette – Hometown Family Restaurant

The restaurant’s Facebook showed you can get breakfast all day before it closes at 8:00 p.m.

Visit this eatery before it closes at 8:00 p.m. and sample its breakfast menu served all day.

Oshkosh – Two Brothers Family Restaurant

Try a Two Brothers Waffle at this restaurant before it closes for the day at 10:00 p.m.

