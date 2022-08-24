WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – August 24 is dubbed National Waffle Day this year but where in northeast Wisconsin can you grab a bite after work?
Below are a few places you can get a waffle to curb your appetite and celebrate the creation of this breakfast staple. Closing times are subject to change at any time.
Appleton – The Cozzy Corner
You can get several Cozzy Waffles at this eatery. The website shows it closes at 7:30 p.m.
De Pere – Egg Yolk Cafe
This local cafe closes around 8:00 p.m. It is unknown whether it serves waffles all day.
Fond du Lac – The Sweet & Salty Pig
Get some chicken and waffles before they close at 8:00 p.m.
Green Bay – Blackstone Family Restaurant
“Breakfast served any time,” stated its menu. Its Facebook shows it is always open.
Kaukauna – Landreman’s Family Restaurant
Its website states it serves breakfast all day, every day. It should be open until 7:30 p.m.
Manitowoc – Fork and Knife Restaurant
On the Facebook page, it shows the restaurant closes at 8:00 p.m. It is unknown if they serve waffles until close.
Marinette – Hometown Family Restaurant
The restaurant’s Facebook showed you can get breakfast all day before it closes at 8:00 p.m.
Oconto – River City Diner & Smokehouse
Visit this eatery before it closes at 8:00 p.m. and sample its breakfast menu served all day.
Oshkosh – Two Brothers Family Restaurant
Try a Two Brothers Waffle at this restaurant before it closes for the day at 10:00 p.m.
To see the top 10 best places for coffee in Wisconsin, click here.