(WFRV) – Fresh fruit, buttery baked goods, and irresistibly local items are showing up with the warming weather at northeast Wisconsin farmers markets.

Multiple communities are having them this summer and Local 5 has a list in alphabetical order to pique your interest. Times and dates are subject to change.

Appleton

This market is scheduled to start on June 18 and run every Saturday until Oct. 29. Organizers say communities can enjoy the area’s largest Farm Market from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

More than 100 vendors will set up shop along College Avenue from Appleton Street to Drew Street plus Morrison St. and Houdini Plaza.

Live music will be in the air with the smell of all of the fresh foods, like the variety of fruits & vegetables, exotic meats and cheeses, bread and baked goods, and specialty items. You can even peruse some handcrafted items along the way.

De Pere

Every Thursday starting June 9 the city will hold a market from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The market is scheduled to last until Sept. 22, with hours changing for the month of September to 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Organizers say the community can enjoy live music, cold beverages, food, and of course lots of shopping with more than 30 vendors at its location of George Street Plaza (George St. between Wisconsin St. and Broadway). To check out a list of the weekly musicians, click here.

Fond du Lac

Stop at this market any Saturday now until Oct. 29. Organizers say it has over 80 vendors that sell goods ranging from plants and crafts to pastries and cheese.

Take a peak any time from 8:00 a.m. to noon on Main Street from Forest Avenue to Western Avenue.

Green Bay

This Wednesday’s market has already had its first day. It runs from May 25 until Sept. 28 on Broadway.

Organizers say more than 90 local vendors will be supplying the usual market items, as well as providing carry-out foods, coffee & teas, flowers & plants, handcrafted goods, and soaps.

Listen to live music as you walk the stalls with your drink of choice. Hours do vary from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. after Labor Day on Sept. 5. There are safety tips, which can be found here.

There is also a market on Saturdays running from May 28 to Oct. 29 starting at 7:00 a.m. until noon at South Washington and Doty Streets. Enjoy the usual amenities with free yoga, tote bags, and family days on the last Saturdays of each month.

Kaukauna

Kick off summer on June 18 by visiting this market from 7:30 a.m. to noon. It runs every Saturday, rain or shine, at the same time until Oct. 8.

Organizers say over 30 vendors come every week to sell their local products. You can find it in a public parking lot along the canal behind the Second St. business district (south side). The market should be between State HWY 55 and Main Ave. (101 Crooks Ave.)

Manitowoc

Visit this market now on any Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. before it ends on Oct. 29.

More than 55 vendors will be across the Manitowoc Public Library in the Quay Street Parking Lot at 720 Quay St.

Neenah

Coming soon in June – this market will specialize in homegrown and homemade products for the 2022 season. Running on Saturdays from June 11 to Oct. 15, the market is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. and end at noon.

All you have to do is mosey over to Shattuck Park in Downtown Neenah to enjoy the fresh food and live music.

Oconto Falls

Support local farmers and stop by the Oconto County Farmers Market every Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Organizers say it will be open from June 7 through Aug. 30 at Highland Square. However, the market will be closed on July 5.

Oshkosh

‘Tis the season for Oshkosh’s summer market, scheduled to start on June 4. This one will run 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. until its last day on Oct. 29.

All you have to do is get to the market location at the 400 & 500 blocks of N. Main St. and the 100 block of Church Ave.

Sturgeon Bay

Hop over to downtown Sturgeon Bay and take a look at its many vendors selling a variety of local products in the farmers market.

Organizers say the market runs every Saturday from June 4 to Oct. 15 starting at 8:00 a.m. until noon.