WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – It’s about that time again. The 4th of July is almost here, and several firework festivities have popped up in northeast Wisconsin.

Festival Foods will be hosting fireworks in multiple communities again this year. Some of them include:

Appleton – 9:15 p.m. at Appleton Memorial Park on July 3.

Fond du Lac – 9:30 p.m. at Lakeside Park on July 4.

Green Bay – 9:45 p.m. at Downtown Green Bay on July 4.

Manitowoc – 9:30 p.m. at South Pier on July 4.

Menasha – 9:45 p.m. at Jefferson Park on July 4.

Neenah – 9:45 p.m. at Riverside Park on July 4.

New London – 9:30 p.m. at Hatten Park on July 4.

Oshkosh – 9:45 p.m. at Menominee Park on July 4.

Sheboygan – 9:30 p.m. at Sheboygan Lakefront on July 4.

Local 5 will also be live in the four communities covering the festivities in our 4th of July special around 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Green Bay, Manitowoc, Oshkosh, and Neenah. For a full list of times and dates for the holiday weekend, click here.

Below are a few events listed by county in alphabetical order. The dates and times are subject to change at any time.

Brown County

De Pere: Celebrate De Pere at Voyageur Park on July 3. The time is TBD, possibly at dusk.

Green Bay: Festival Food Fire over the Fox at Main Street Bridge, City Deck & Leicht Memorial Park from 3-10:30 p.m. on July 4.

Calumet County

Brillion: Braun’s Deer Run Golf Course and Restaurant will have fireworks at 5 p.m. on Fairway Dr. on July 9.

Hilbert: Travel Calumet said fireworks should happen at Civic Park around 9:30 p.m. on July 4.

Door County

Bailey’s Harbor: Travel WI reports fireworks will be held at Cty F around dusk on July 4.

Egg Harbor: Fireworks are scheduled to start at dusk on July 3. Location TBD.

Sister Bay: Freedom Fest Fireworks will be held at Marina Park starting at dusk on July 9.

Freedom Fest Fireworks will be held at Marina Park starting at dusk on July 9. Sturgeon Bay: The city is celebrating at Sunset Park from 5-9 p.m. on July 4.

Fond du Lac County

Campbellsport: The fire department posted fireworks will be at dusk on July 3. A location was not listed.

Ripon: A fireworks display is scheduled at Elizabeth Murray Park from 8:30-9 p.m. on July 4.

Kewaunee County

Algoma: The area chamber of commerce posted fireworks will be at

Algoma: The area chamber of commerce posted fireworks will be at

Kewaunee: Fireworks at the Shore will have fireworks at Lakehaven Hall 3-10:30 p.m. on July 3.

Manitowoc County

Two Rivers: Visit Walsh Field from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. to watch fireworks on July 4.

Marinette County

Crivitz: “Massive” fireworks display around 9:30 p.m. at Crivitz Community Veterans Park.

Wausaukee: Go to 132 Fairgrounds Road to watch the Independence Day Fireworks Show from 9:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. on July 2.

Oconto County

Gillett: Fireworks at Zippel Park around dusk on July 4.

Mountain: The fire department will celebrate with fireworks around dusk on July 2 at 13412 WIS-32.

Oconto: Waterfest will have fireworks around 10 p.m. on July 3 at Oconto Breakwater Park and Harbor.

Waterfest will have fireworks around 10 p.m. on July 3 at Oconto Breakwater Park and Harbor. Townsend: The Annual 4th of July Celebration will be held 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. with fireworks at dusk on July 4 by Townsend Ball Park.

Outagamie County

Kimberly: Kimberly Fire/Rescue will be holding a fireworks extravaganza at Sunset Park from 3-10 p.m. on July 3.

Little Chute: Diamond Club is hosting fireworks at Doyle Park around dusk on July 1.

Shawano County

Bonduel: Fireworks should be at dusk on July 4 at Bonduel Village Park.

Shawano: Fireworks at the Shawano Municipal Airport on July 3 from 9-10 p.m.

Sheboygan County

Elkhart Lake: Watch the fireworks from 9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on July 1 at Fireman’s Park & Beach.

Kohler: The American Club Resort is putting on a celebration of fireworks around 9:15 p.m. on July 4 at 419 Highland Dr.

Waupaca County

Fremont: Big Bang Fireworks Show will be held at dusk on July 3.

Iola: A fireworks display will be held at dusk on July 3.

A fireworks display will be held at dusk on July 3. Waupaca: Fireworks will be held at South Park. The time is TBD.

Winnebago County

Omro: Visit Scott Park for fireworks on July 4 for Omro’s annual firework display at dusk.

Winneconne: The 4th of July fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m. on the North Side of the New Bridge.

If you know of any other local fireworks not listed, email a link of the event to tips@wearegreenbay.com.