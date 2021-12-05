UPDATE: Rocky the dog found safe after getting lost in Oneida area

SUNDAY 12/5/2021 11:15 a.m.

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The dog that had gone missing in Oneida on Saturday has been found safe.

The Humane Society of Waupaca announced Sunday that Rocky has been located and is safe.

Original Story: Where’s Rocky? Humane Society of Waupaca searching for missing, possibly injured dog

SUNDAY 12/5/2021 10 a.m.

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Humane Society of Waupaca is searching for a possibly injured dog that got lost in Oneida while on his way to his new home.

According to the Humane Society, on Saturday, Rocky the dog was on his way to a new foster home when he broke his collar and was possibly hit by a car before he ran off into the woods not far from the Post Office in Oneida located near Red Willow Pkwy.

Staff have yet to find Rocky and are now asking for the public’s help. Rocky is described as a white and black English Setter. A picture of Rocky can be viewed below.

If people see Rocky, they are asked not to chase, call, or whistle at him as this may cause him to get scared and run into danger, instead, people should call 715-281-7388 or scan the QR code available in the flyer below.