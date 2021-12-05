FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Rocky the dog found safe after getting lost in Oneida area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SUNDAY 12/5/2021 11:15 a.m.

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The dog that had gone missing in Oneida on Saturday has been found safe.

The Humane Society of Waupaca announced Sunday that Rocky has been located and is safe.

Original Story: Where’s Rocky? Humane Society of Waupaca searching for missing, possibly injured dog

SUNDAY 12/5/2021 10 a.m.

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Humane Society of Waupaca is searching for a possibly injured dog that got lost in Oneida while on his way to his new home.

According to the Humane Society, on Saturday, Rocky the dog was on his way to a new foster home when he broke his collar and was possibly hit by a car before he ran off into the woods not far from the Post Office in Oneida located near Red Willow Pkwy.

Staff have yet to find Rocky and are now asking for the public’s help. Rocky is described as a white and black English Setter. A picture of Rocky can be viewed below.

If people see Rocky, they are asked not to chase, call, or whistle at him as this may cause him to get scared and run into danger, instead, people should call 715-281-7388 or scan the QR code available in the flyer below.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

EXCEPTIONAL ATHLETE: Emily LaChapell

GAME OF THE WEEK: FREEDOM VS WRIGHTSTOWN

GBN 12/1/21 - LOOK AT PLAYOFF PICTURE

GBN 12/1/21 - CHALLENGE OR NO CHALLENGE

GBN 12/1/21 - LETS GET SOCIAL

GBN 12/2/21 - WELCOME BACK DEFENSE