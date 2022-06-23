(WFRV) – Believe it or not, the Fourth of July is right around the corner. Some people prefer to spend the holiday going to a fireworks show, others prefer to stay home and light off a few themselves.

Before you head out to purchase fireworks, it may be beneficial to know what fireworks are considered illegal in the state of Wisconsin.

No matter how you celebrate, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) wants residents to respect state law for a safe and fun Fourth of July.

Basically in Wisconsin, a permit is required if the device explodes or leaves the ground.

According to the Wisconsin DOJ, a person who possesses or uses fireworks without a valid permit, or who sells fireworks to a person who does not have a valid permit, is subject to a fine of up to $1,000 per violation. Each firework illegally possessed, used, or sold may be a separate violation.

A permit may be issued by a mayor, village president, or town chair or any person designated by the mayor, village president, or town chairperson. The permit is only valid in the city, village, or town of the official who issued it.

Fireworks that are LEGAL without a permit

Sparklers not exceeding 36 inches in length

Stationary cones and fountains

Toy snakes

Smoke bombs

Caps and noisemakers

Confetti poppers

Any other device that spins or moves on the ground

Fireworks that are ILLEGAL without a permit

Firecrackers

Roman candles

Bottle rockets

Mortars

Anything that explodes or leaves the ground

For the full document on the Wisconsin Fireworks Law of 2021, click here.