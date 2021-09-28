Which Wisconsin breweries are the best? Midwest breweries ranked

Local News

by: Denise Craig

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) – Whether you prefer porters, stouts, ales or something in between, Tuesday is the day to drink a beer.

National Drink a Beer Day is held on Sept. 28 every year in the United States. What better way to celebrate than to head to a brewery?

Yelp has put together a list of the best breweries in the Midwest-based on the total volume and ratings of reviews. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of Sept. 21, 2021.

Illinois

  1. Begyle Brewing, Chicago, IL
  2. Scratch Brewing Company, Ava, IL
  3. Goose Island Tap Room, Chicago, IL

Indiana

  1. Guggman Haus Brewing Co., Indianapolis, IN
  2. Iechyd Da Brewing Company, Elkhart, IN
  3. Junk Ditch Brewing Company, Fort Wayne, IN

Michigan

  1. The Filling Station Microbrewery, Traverse City, MI
  2. Biercamp, Ann Arbor, MI
  3. Ore Dock Brewing Company, Marquette, MI

Wisconsin

  1. Vennture Brew, Milwaukee, WI
  2. Lakefront Brewery, Milwaukee, WI
  3. Oliphant Brewery, Somerset, WI

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

What's to Eat: Boudin Bakery

Inside Skinny: 'SoCal Packer Backers' bringing Green Bay fans together

Ryder Cup fans all around the world experiencing Northeast Wisconsin

Xceptional Athlete: Luxemburg-Casco's Isaac Vanden Bush

Team of the Week: Coleman

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Coleman crushes Oconto Falls; Vanden Bush breaks record