While you shop, so do scammers: The BBB gives tips on how to avoid getting scammed on Prime Day

(WFRV) – A day that many wait for all year round – Amazon Prime Day – is June 21 and 22 and while the deals look good, the Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers to stay alert.

Prime Day is a day of discounts and is recognized as one of the most successful retail events to date. Last year’s Prime Day surpassed $3.5 billion in sales, a 60% increase from 2019. And with people flocking to the website, so are scammers.

The BBB gives a list of scams to look out for during Prime Day and any other big box stores that have deals.

Phishing scams that appear to come from a popular retailer : Look out for unsolicited emails, texts or phone calls that say you can claim a free gift or there’s a problem with a delivery. The catch? All you need to do is click on the link and give up your personal information – which goes right into the scammer’s hands.

: Look out for unsolicited emails, texts or phone calls that say you can claim a free gift or there’s a problem with a delivery. The catch? All you need to do is click on the link and give up your personal information – which goes right into the scammer’s hands. Beware of false advertising and phony websites: When searching online and browsing social media, watch out for ads that point to scam websites. Look closely at the URL – check the spelling of each word, business or address, and find legitimate contact information and customer service numbers.

Tips to avoid online shopping scams during Prime Day:

Beware of fake lookalike websites : Check the URL, watch for bad grammar and search for contact information

: Check the URL, watch for bad grammar and search for contact information Professional photos do not mean it’s a real offer : Scammers often take photos off other websites

: Scammers often take photos off other websites Make sure the website is secure : Look for the ‘https’ in the URL – if the URL only has ‘http’ – it’s not secure

: Look for the ‘https’ in the URL – if the URL only has ‘http’ – it’s not secure Be careful purchasing sought-after products : Scammers often trick shoppers by offering the most popular products at low prices

: Scammers often trick shoppers by offering the most popular products at low prices Pay wth a credit card: Be wary of any retailer asking you to pay by digital wallet apps, prepaid money cards or non-traditional payment methods

According to Amazon, this year’s online search trends indicate pet items, travel gear and next-gen electronics have emerged as some of 2021’s most wanted items.