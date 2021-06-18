While you shop, so do scammers: The BBB gives tips on how to avoid getting scammed on Prime Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – A day that many wait for all year round – Amazon Prime Day – is June 21 and 22 and while the deals look good, the Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers to stay alert.

Prime Day is a day of discounts and is recognized as one of the most successful retail events to date. Last year’s Prime Day surpassed $3.5 billion in sales, a 60% increase from 2019. And with people flocking to the website, so are scammers.

The BBB gives a list of scams to look out for during Prime Day and any other big box stores that have deals.

  • Phishing scams that appear to come from a popular retailer: Look out for unsolicited emails, texts or phone calls that say you can claim a free gift or there’s a problem with a delivery. The catch? All you need to do is click on the link and give up your personal information – which goes right into the scammer’s hands.
  • Beware of false advertising and phony websites: When searching online and browsing social media, watch out for ads that point to scam websites. Look closely at the URL – check the spelling of each word, business or address, and find legitimate contact information and customer service numbers.

Tips to avoid online shopping scams during Prime Day:

  • Beware of fake lookalike websites: Check the URL, watch for bad grammar and search for contact information
  • Professional photos do not mean it’s a real offer: Scammers often take photos off other websites
  • Make sure the website is secure: Look for the ‘https’ in the URL – if the URL only has ‘http’ – it’s not secure
  • Be careful purchasing sought-after products: Scammers often trick shoppers by offering the most popular products at low prices
  • Pay wth a credit card: Be wary of any retailer asking you to pay by digital wallet apps, prepaid money cards or non-traditional payment methods

According to Amazon, this year’s online search trends indicate pet items, travel gear and next-gen electronics have emerged as some of 2021’s most wanted items.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Thursday Prep Spotlight: Tickets to state track and field meet punched, De Pere baseball outlasts Ashwaubenon

Milwaukee Bucks Game Six Preview Kyle Malzhan

Hortonville & Green Bay Preble softball survive upset bids, Coleman baseball cruises past Crivitz

Tuesday Prep Spotlight

Local athletes advance to sectional track and field meets

Prep Sports