POLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Most restaurants do not last 100 months, let alone 100 years but in the tiny community of Poland, Wisconsin Eddie Whipp’s Dining Hall is celebrating joining the 100 club this June.

Bridget Peters is the great-granddaughter of the founder of the establishment, Joe Whipp. Now she is part of the fourth generation of the family running the restaurant as a manager. She said, “We are celebrating June 1st, 3rd, and 5th. It’s a little debatable when it was actually established when the actual birthday is but summertime, we know it was.”

The regulars we talked to say, Whipp’s is more than just a restaurant or supper club, it is a part of their community.

“It’s just always here,” said Carolyn Tielans, who has been a regular for 45 years. “It’s a staple in your life. You’re just always here. They’re always open. Even during covid, they were open for carryout and they were very accommodating.”

Hub Schraufnagel has been coming for 53 years and counts himself as a Wednesday regular for the last 10. He said, “It’s a great part of the community. Come out and try it. That’s the best thing I can say, come out and try it.”

Bridget Peters calls Whipp’s a casual supper club experience and is proud to see her great grandfather’s legacy live on.

“It’s super special. It’s actually emotional to be a part of something,” said Peters. “Our whole family is really proud of everything we have worked to get to this point and keep it going.”

Whipp’s is open every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. They will celebrate their 100th anniversary over three days on June 1st, 3rd, and 5th so everyone can have a chance to come. You can learn more by going to their website.