White Clay Lake to install fish sticks, try to improve fish habitat, sizes

CECIL, Wis. (WFRV) – Fish sticks are being installed on White Clay Lake with the goal to improving the fish habitat around the lake.

According to officials, fish sticks are an in-lake practice where large habitat structures made out of wood are put into the lake. They are usually anchored to the shore and are partially or fully submerged.

White Clay Lake does not have the chance for trees to naturally fall into the lake, hence the need for additional fish habitat.

Officials say the trees create food, shelter and breeding areas for all kinds of creatures including:

Small aquatic insects

Fish

Turtles

Ducks

Songbirds

The addition of the shaded areas and habitat should allow small fish to hide and grow.

The fish sticks will be installed on Friday, Feb. 26 around 9:00 a.m. witht he help from volunteers from:

The District

Sportsmen Club

Crappie Junction

The plan was approved in 2019 and recieved a Healthy Lakes Grant in 2019 to install the fish sticks around the lake.

Due to poor ice conditions in 2020 the installation was postponed.