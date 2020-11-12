Who deserves the “Best Christmas Ever?” A Green Bay nonprofit wants you to make a nomination

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A local nonprofit that helps the most deserving have the “Best Christmas Ever” needs a little help itself. Kris Schuller says the group is looking for families and needs your nominations.

For four years the nonprofit, Best Christmas Ever, has been brightening the holidays for families in need.

“You were nominated to receive the Best Christmas Ever from Amy and you won.”

Like David Pryes and his daughters last year, after David’s wife lost her fight with breast cancer.

“I didn’t expect anything period from anybody,” said Pryes after being surprised.

“Best Christmas Ever is designed to help families that have fallen on hard times this year – through no fault of their own,” said Justin Spettel from Best Christmas Ever.

Spettel is the group’s director in Wisconsin, for an effort now in 13 states, providing hundreds of gifts to deserving families based on nominations, collected through their website.

“Nominations usually come in from a friend, maybe a family member,” Spettel said.

While the Best Christmas Ever is all about helping other people, right now they need some help. They need more nominations for possible recipients and their deadline is four days away.

“We need a total of 200 nominations, I think we’re about 120 nominations so far,” said Spettel.

The program has expanded this year and so-called event captains, like Midwest Communications, will select 11 recipient families. And they want to make sure they select the worthiest.

“Give us a little insight into these families and why they feel they are deserving of nominations,” said Woody from Midwest Communications.

“It’s not a hand out, it’s a hand up. It’s trying to help somebody in this tough season of their life,” Spettel said.

Trying to help those hurting with the Best Christmas Ever.

Follow this link to make your nomination for Best Christmas Ever.