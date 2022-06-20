WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Wisconsin will have an election this year to vote on who will be the new governor and lieutenant governor. But who are the candidates? When can you vote?

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, voters will first need to select a candidate to be a political party’s nominee during the Partisan Primary on August 9, 2022.

Then, everyone can place their final vote during the 2022 Fall Election – held on November 8, 2022.

Candidates for the Partisan Primary

To be able to be in the Partisan Primary, candidates had to file nomination paperwork by June 1, 2022.

Six candidates running for governor –

The following are the candidate for the Democratic party:

Candidates for the Republican party include:

Running for lieutenant governor –

Wisconsin elections Commission shows 10 people are running for lieutenant governor.

In the Democratic party, there are:

Peng Her

Sara Rodriguez

And for the Republican party:

Patrick Testin

Will Martin

Kyle Yudes

Roger Roth

David C. Varnam

Cindy Werner

David D. King

Jonathan Wichmann

The incumbent, Mandela Barnes, has chosen not to rerun but instead is a candidate for United States Senator.

For all of the candidates listed above, you can choose your favorite during the Partisan Primary by voting at a polling place near you on August 9, 2022. To find out where you can vote, click here.