GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After losing to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, Packers fans are weighing in on who is to blame for the team’s slow start.

Local 5’s Katie Amrhein visited the Packers Pro Shop and surveyed 15 fans to rank who they think is most responsible for the Packers record based on 5 factors: Joe Barry and the defense, hamstring injuries, Quarterback Jordan Love, Head Coach Matt LaFleur, and General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

Below, you too can contribute to the vote:

25% of fans say Barry is the biggest person to blame, while Love is the least, with only 16%.

Even though Love fell low in the rankings, with 6 interceptions thrown this season, some say he is the problem.

Amy Lardinois of Green Bay says, “I’m still not sure about him. I’m hoping he makes me eat my words soon. I just know if he’s the answer.”

Others, like Carrie Such from Anchorage, Alaska, say he needs time.

“He’s a young quarterback. He sat on the bench for the last three years like Aaron Rodgers did and Rodgers behind Farve, so it’s not unusual to see a new quarterback out there struggling,” Such says.

Instead of Love, it seems many are blaming Joe Barry and the defense.

Paul Albinger from Gilbert, Arizona, says, “Defense is the biggest problem. We need stops. [The] Offense has [its] woes, but that’s more of a growing pain. With defense, we have a lot of first-rounders that should be performing better.”

Injuries, especially the hamstring injuries of Aaron Jones and Christian Watson early on, are also a reason Packers fans are nervous for the rest of the season.

“The plaguing of the injuries is the big thing. They just need to watch what they are doing, and their assignments [are] the biggest thing that we really do need to focus on,” Such says.

While there are many reasons why the Packers are 2-3, the fans I spoke with had mixed feelings about the team’s outlook for the season.

Lardinois says, “I’m hoping they win 3-4 games. I’m not sure if they will, but we’ll see.”

Albinger’s wife, Barbara, was more optimistic about the season, saying, “They need to get out there and do their thing. They need good leadership, and let them be themselves. Don’t be nervous, and don’t be scared. Play and have some fun.”

The Packers will have a bye week before heading over to Denver to face the Broncos in Week 7.