GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the 2023 NFL regular season finished, the Green Bay Packers will enter the playoffs already knowing who they will face in 2024.

According to a release from the Green Bay Packers, it is the NFC’s turn to host the “17th game” meaning the Packers will get an “extra” home game giving them potentially 9 games at Lambeau Field and 8 games on the road.

The breakdown of the home and away opponents for next season is as follows:

AWAY: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, and the Tennessee Titans

HOME: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, and the San Francisco 49ers.

The 2024 schedule is determined by playing all three NFC North rivals twice with one game being on the road and the other at home.

It continues with all of the NFC North playing all of the teams in both the NFC West and the AFC South with two home and away games against teams from both divisions.

Finally, the home matchups versus the Saints and Dolphins, along with the road matchup against the Eagles, were determined by those teams finishing in the same place as the Packers in their respective divisions.

At this time, dates, kickoff times, broadcast networks, and international games have not yet been announced for the 2024 season. These details are expected to be announced sometime this spring.

As for now, the Packers will look to keep their momentum going as they take on the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday at AT&T Stadium in the Wildcard round of this year’s playoffs with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m.