GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Green Bay is facing 14 charges, eight of which are felonies, in relation to a drug trafficking organization that she referred to herself as a wholesaler of fentanyl.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 21-year-old Jackie Romero is charged with multiple counts of drug charges. The complaint states that starting back on April 21, 2022, a narcotics investigation with the Brown County Drug Task Force worked to do a controlled buy of 100 fentanyl pills from Romero.

The deal was reportedly completed and a bag containing what was believed to be 100 fentanyl Percocet pills was handed over to the investigator. Testing was done on a sample of the items which came back positive for containing fentanyl, according to authorities.

Authorities recovered a phone tied to a different case that allegedly had text messages between Romero and another person. These messages allegedly discussed illegal activities involving controlled substances.

On January 6, 2023, records from a phone were received by a member of the Brown County Drug Task Force. The records from the phone reportedly showed what is believed to be drug activity.

The criminal complaint also mentioned that law enforcement believed that there were people working to bring drugs from the Milwaukee area to distribute them throughout Brown County. The primary drug involved was believed to be fentanyl.

Authorities believed that a person visited Romero in Milwaukee to pick up an estimated 1,200 fentanyl pills.

On January 24, 2023, another controlled buy was arranged for someone to buy 100 fentanyl pills from Romero. However, Romero reportedly designated someone else to complete the drug transaction.

A clear plastic bag that had fentanyl pills was handed over to authorities. A sample was tested which came back positive for fentanyl.

On May 4, there was another controlled buy from Romero. 85 pills were later given to authorities which came back positive for fentanyl.

Authorities described the situation as a current drug trafficking organization. The complaint says the organization is similar to a ‘wholesale’ strategy.

Romero reportedly referred to herself as a ‘plug’ for fentanyl pills. An investigator said that based on their training and experience, a ‘plug’ is a source of supply for drug dealers. It is compared to a wholesaler of drugs, in this case, it involved fentanyl.

On May 25, authorities pulled Romero over while she was driving and arrested her for various drug charges. During an interview with authorities, she said she has been selling drugs since the summer of 2022.

In the complaint, it mentioned that Romero was being dishonest with authorities as they observed her selling drugs on multiple occasions. Eventually, Romero ‘finally’ decided to be honest and said that an estimated 2,500 fentanyl pills were sold in a six-month span in 2022.

Authorities say that on a ‘conservative level’ about 6,000 fentanyl pills were brought from Chicago to Green Bay. These pills would then be distributed by multiple people, according to Romero.

Romero reportedly told authorities that she wanted to stop selling because she was scared. The complaint also mentioned that Romero was aware of the dangers of fentanyl pills as she reportedly had overdosed.

Romero is charged with the following:

Deliver Fentanyl (>10-50 G) Felony

Up to 25 years in prison Conspiracy to Commit Deliver Fentanyl (<=10 G) Felony

Up to 15 years in prison Conspiracy to Commit Deliver Fentanyl (<=10 G) Felony

Up to 15 years in prison Conspiracy to Commit Deliver Fentanyl (<=10 G) Felony

Up to 15 years in prison Conspiracy to Commit Deliver Fentanyl (<=10 G) Felony

Up to 15 years in prison Conspiracy to Commit Deliver Fentanyl (<=10 G) Felony

Up to 15 years in prison Deliver Fentanyl (>10-50 G) Felony

Up to 25 years in prison Deliver Fentanyl (<=10 G) Felony

Up to 15 years in prison Misdemeanor Bail Jumping Misdemeanor

Up to 9 months in prison Misdemeanor Bail Jumping Misdemeanor

Up to 9 months in prison Misdemeanor Bail Jumping Misdemeanor

Up to 9 months in prison Misdemeanor Bail Jumping Misdemeanor

Up to 9 months in prison Misdemeanor Bail Jumping Misdemeanor

Up to 9 months in prison Misdemeanor Bail Jumping Misdemeanor

Up to 9 months in prison

Court records show that Romero was scheduled to appear in court on June 9 for her initial appearance. Arrest records reportedly show that she had a cash bond set at $175,500.

No additional information was provided.