Whovians unite: Doctor Who convention at Little Chute Library

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — Attention Doctor Who fans: a mini-convention is taking place Monday at the Little Chute Library.

From noon to 4 p.m., Who Con will offer free presenters and venders as well as a chance for those in attendance to win prizes.

Presenters and vendors include Dalek Asylum of Milwaukee, Cult of Geek, Gnome Games, Powerhouse Comics, Escape Room Green Bay, and the Friends of the Library.

Attendees will also enjoy a Dalek voice changer, photo opportunities of Dalek exterminations, games to play, Doctor Who crafts, and the chance to learn about maker/geek culture.

Cyberman, Weeping Angels, Sontarans, and The Silence will be tolerated. Cosplay is encouraged.

The library says all are invited, even those who don’t yet know Doctor Who.

Any questions can be directed to the Kimberly-Little Chute Public Library at 920-788-7825.

