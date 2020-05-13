WHS-Green Bay Pet Walk goes Virtual

The coronavirus pandemic has canceled many upcoming charity events or forced organizers to change how the events are put on.

That includes the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus’s 21st Annual Pet Walk.

The event is still going on but this year it will be virtual.

There will be a kickoff online and then participants can walk in their neighborhood, a park or even on a treadmill

Shelter officials say since the pandemic began, the shelter has had to cancel fundraising events so their budget is strained.

It’s easy to help them out and join in the fun.

“Just because there is a pandemic going on that doesn’t mean that aren’t animals that still need our help. We’ve had people at the shelter since day one there are still animals that are coming in you know a lot of those animals need medical behavioral care and that’s just above and beyond food, shelter, vaccinations,” explained Lori Nachtwey, event coordinator, Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

The Virtual Pet Walk is June 7th with the online kickoff at 10 am.

There is no registration fee but participants are asked to raise donations for their efforts.

There are also some great prizes to win. You can earn the yearly Pet Walk t-shirt for raising just $50. Other prizes are Summerfest tickets, Luna Coffee, official Pet Walk hoodie, a custom illustration of your pet, and more!

You can visit them at petwalkgb.com to register for free and get all of the details.

