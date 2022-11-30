(WFRV) – December is upon us, which means snow is also inevitable in northeast Wisconsin, and when it does fall, you may notice green lights on snowplow trucks.

This is due to a new law that took effect in April allowing county and municipal snowplows to use fluorescent green warning lights in addition to red or amber lights.

Snowplow with Green Lights, Rear View

The green lights can create a greater contrast than other warning lights to improve visibility, especially during snowstorms.

The additional green warning lights are meant to increase safety, enhance driver awareness, and improve the visibility of maintenance vehicles.

At this time, green light configurations are restricted to county and municipal maintenance operations only and not for private use.

For more information about the new law, you can visit the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s website here.