GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — If you’ve lived here for a while, you probably vividly remember the spring of 2019.

“We don’t have near the volume of snow that we had lying on the ground waiting as potential floodwater that we had in 2019,” said Steve Grenier. He’s the Public Works Director for the City of Green Bay.

It’s been almost three years to the day that flooding overtook neighborhoods along the East River. It closed schools and turned streets into lakes.

“It wasn’t so much a function of river flooding, it wasn’t so much a function of runoff, what really got Green Bay is that we happen to sit at the bottom of the hill,” Grenier added.

He called it a “perfect storm,” and that’s one of the reasons why we won’t see it in 2022. What happened over the weekend was something that happens every spring.

“It really is snowmelt that is along the foundation, and with the ground being frozen, that water can’t soak into the ground and eventually find it’s way down to a sump pump to be pumped away,” said Grenier.

That snow and ice creates a barrier layer. With snow and rain, that means the water still has to go somewhere.

Public Works says there is one thing you can do right now to prevent any future problems and that’s looking at your curb.

“We’re seeing a lot of inlet grates that have significant debris accumulation on them,” added Grenier. Cleaning those out will keep the water flowing.

“Anything we can do to help to give that water a place to go as unimpeded as possible is most definitely going to help,” Grenier said.

There are many resources online for information about flooding, and how to prepare for it, including here.