GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Discover Green Bay has announced that Green Bay Restaurant Week for 2022 is canceled. But why?

First beginning in 2012, the event is typically scheduled for mid-July and was created by Discover Green Bay as a way to drive customers to local restaurants.

Recently in March of 2022, Discover Green Bay reports it reached out to restaurants to see how interested they were and gather feedback about the event.

Overall, officials explained they found there were shared concerns regarding current economic conditions – costs of goods and workforce shortages that were impacting efforts to provide a positive experience for guests during the vast increase in demand during Restaurant Week.

“The intention of Restaurant Week since inception has been to promote our local restaurants and drive new business through their doors,” said Brad Toll, President and CEO of Discover Green Bay. “The information we gathered showed that current conditions in the industry would in fact do the inverse and be taxing on our local restaurants.”

According to Discover Green Bay, the center will utilize the cancelation to work closely with local restaurants to ensure that the event is beneficial to them and a great experience for those in the future.

“Our restaurant partners stand ready to serve their customers,” said Toll. “But this year our hospitality industry simply cannot sustain the discounted menu items and explosion of demand generated by Restaurant Week.”

Will Green Bay Restaurant Week come back next year in 2023? Center officials explain they certainly hope so.