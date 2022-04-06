MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Drivers on I-43 in Manitowoc County may have noticed some construction barrels in places where they weren’t supposed to be, now the sheriff is reminding motorists to keep their eyes on the road.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, recent weather has caused the office to get multiple calls about orange construction barrels being knocked over. This has reportedly caused some traffic hazards for motorists on I-43.

Officials are reminding motorists to pay attention to the roads and surroundings. Motorists are also asked to avoid any distractions and to slow down in construction zones.

Photo courtesy of Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office also wanted to remind drivers that Wisconsin law prohibits the use of hand-held mobile devices when driving through a work zone, except to report an emergency.