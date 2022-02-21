GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The summer of 1992 would change Doug LaViolette’s life forever.

“He would be 45. He was a great kid, a high honors student, and a great athlete,” Laviollette explained.

His son Brian, just 15 years old at the time, died in a swimming accident in Door County.

“He was missing for five days and during that time we decided to start a scholarship fund,” he said.

Over the last three decades, the Brian LaViolette Foundation has helped more than 1,000 students.

“It started with just a single scholarship at De Pere High School and that just seemed to grow,” LaViollette told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon.

Brian really loved watches, which is where the next part of the story begins.

Brian’s collection of watches. (WFRV)



















Doug decided to combine Brian’s passion for timepieces while also helping the foundation named in his honor. From Bart Starr, to Condoleeza Rice, to Priscilla Presley, and other famous celebrities and athletes in-between.

The watches are tucked away inside a safe at Nicolet Bank in downtown Green Bay. But there is one watch that is truly one-of-a-kind.

“I said we’d like to go after Pope Francis for his watch,” LaViolette said.

After a letter from Green Bay’s Bishop Ricken and lots of patience, they got their hands on Pope Francis’ watch.

“It’s a beautiful watch, but it’s not an expensive watch,” he said. “It’s a SWATCH watch.”

While simple, it ended up having an even more personal connection for Doug and his family.

“As Brian was growing up, and he was building his watch collection, the very last watch he bought was a SWATCH watch.”

Divine intervention, making sure “the journey is the reward.”

The foundation will be auctioning off watches later this year. In fact, the auction house, RAGO, is donating its time and efforts for free after hearing about the foundation’s story.

Doug said they are always looking for donations. If you’d like to donate one, or learn more information, visit its website.





In addition to watches, the foundation also has other items up for bid. They include the original December 30, 1972, Game Day program and a mini Buffalo Bills helmet signed by Joe DeLamielleure himself.