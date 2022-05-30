GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Stoic against the blue sky, community members can see many American flags standing side-by-side at this northeast Wisconsin park on Memorial Day.

Fort Howard Memorial Park can be found at N. Military Avenue in Green Bay. On Monday, it hosted a gathering for its Memorial Day Remembrance ceremony and Veterans Service.

The program was held in its cemetery – honoring all of the service members who died.

A Salute to the Dead was performed by raising the colors, as well as a 21-gun salute, and a wreath placement to honor veterans.

Why are there so many flags?

Organizers said each flag was donated by families of veterans who have died and each flagpole even indicates which veteran is represented.

The flags themselves are all part of the Avenue of Flags program and are scheduled to fly throughout the whole day of Memorial Day.