Why WisDOT uses brine on roads & how it affects your vehicle

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says that using liquid brine compared to granular salt is nearly three times more effective, but what about the effect on the cars using the roadways?

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), salt prices have continued to rise and are up 173% over the last 21 years. They are trying to reduce reliance on salt by increasing the use of brine.

Brine is a salt/water mix, and authorities say it can clear more miles of lanes. An example the WisDOT provided was: $1,000 worth of granular salt can clear 81 lane miles, and when mixed into liquid brine it can clear 213 lane miles.

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Department of Transportation

However, as some motorists know, this brine can have an adverse effect on vehicles. One of the issues when compared to salt crystals, is that brine can coat the vehicle’s underbody that can cause rust. As opposed to the salt crystals that can bounce off the car as well as the road.

Line-X says that mechanics all across the snow belt have noticed an uptick in rusting undersides the past few years. One of the ways to help protect the vehicle from rust is to wash the car, especially the underbody.

The WisDOT says they contract with county highway departments to maintain Wisconsin’s state highway system. The maintenance operations include snow plowing, salting and applying liquid applications.

More information about Wisconsin’s winter maintenance can be found on the WisDOT’s website.