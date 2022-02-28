MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry (WAF) of Manitowoc has recently acquired the assets of castings manufacturer DEE, Inc. in Crookston, Minnesota.

After it was founded in 1909, WAF has provided high-quality aluminum and copper-based alloy castings through its family-owned company.

Its Manitowoc facilities, including its foundry and machine shop divisions, employ more than 450 team members, with Wabash Castings, LLC employing nearly 150 team members.

WAF officials say the acquisition will expand its current operations while creating new opportunities with the increased capacity.

“DEE has a dedicated and skilled workforce that operates much of the same equipment as our Manitowoc plant, making it a natural extension of our business as we look to meet the growth in our customers’ demand for aluminum castings,” said WAF CEO Sachin Shivaram. “It also creates new opportunities as manufacturing continues to evolve, so we envision significant growth at DEE as well as Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry.”

Shivaram added that WAF is looking to add 30 new positions at DEE as production grows.

According to a release, Paul Cwikla, one of the three previous owners, will be leading the DEE facility and will serve as Vice President and General Manager.

Leaders with the City of Crookston have also welcomed Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry to the ‘Crookston family’.

“DEE has played a vital role in sustaining our community through skilled jobs, capital investment, and local leadership,” explained Crookston City Administrator Amy Finch. “We are impressed with the standard and quality reflected in WAF’s leadership and we are confident they will continue in that honored tradition, moving our community into the future with confidence and vision.”

With 72 employees, officials say DEE, Inc. is among the largest employers in Crookston, and it has played a pivotal role in the community.