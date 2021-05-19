WI among 6 states suing Frontier for misrepresenting internet speeds

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

(WFRV) – Wisconsin is joining the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and five other states and counties that are suing Frontier Communications for misrepresenting internet speeds.

The suit is alleging that Frontier Communications did not provide some customers with internet service at the speeds it promised them. It also mentions that Frontier charged customers for more expensive and higher-speed service than Frontier actually provided.

“Wisconsinites should receive the Internet service speed they’re paying for. When companies fail to live up to their promises, the consumer protection teams at DATCP and DOJ are available to stand up for consumers,” says Attorney General Kaul.

In the complaint, the government says that Frontier advertised and sold internet service in different plans based on download speed. The complaint says Frontier did not provide certain customers with the speeds they were promised and the speeds fell far short of what was said in the plans customers purchased.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) say they received thirty complaints from Wisconsin customers regarding the internet speed or service.

The other states that are on lawsuit are:

Arizona

California

Indiana

Michigan

North Carolina

Those who have concerns about potentially deceptive business practices can file a complaint with DATCP’s Bureau of Consumer Protection online.