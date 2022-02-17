(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Assembly approved one amendment and one bill that will affect bail and businesses.

Wisconsin Assembly OKs bail amendment after parade deaths

The Wisconsin Assembly has approved a proposal amending the state constitution to make it harder for violent criminal defendants to get out on bail. The chamber approved amendment 70-21 on Tuesday.

The proposal must pass two consecutive legislative sessions and a statewide referendum before it can be added to the constitution. Supporters hope to capitalize on anger over the killing of six people by a driver who plowed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha.

The man charged in that case, Darrell Brooks Jr., had posted $1,000 bail on an earlier case two days before the parade. Republicans have been trying to pass the amendment since 2017. The parade incident has given the proposal new momentum.

Assembly OKs bill limiting powers to close select businesses

The state Assembly has passed a Republican-authored bill that limits government officials’ ability to close select businesses in an emergency.

The legislation would block any government official from declaring a business essential or nonessential. It also would mandate that any regulation on businesses imposed during an emergency would have to be applied to all businesses uniformly regardless of the type of business or the product or service it offers.

The measure comes in response to an executive order Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration issued in March 2020 ordering nonessential businesses to close as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold. The bill goes next to the state Senate.