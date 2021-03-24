WI authorities help investigate child pornography case, 35-year-old man sentenced

(WFRV) – A 35-year-old involved in child porn has been sentenced with the help of the Winnebago Sheriff’s Office.

Acting United States Attorney Richard G. Frohling of the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced 35-year-old Dale Bauwens from Arizona was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison.

According to court records, the announcement was made on March 22, 2021 by Senior District Judge William C. Griesbach.

Officials say Bauwens possessed and distributed numerous digital images and videos of child pornography.

Bauwen’s indictment and subsequent conviction were part of Operation Kick Boxer, a collaborative effort involving the Milwaukee Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Griesbach noted the serious nature of the charge and the need for just punishment.

Following his release from prison, officials say Bauwens will spend five years on supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sexual offender.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Milwaukee, Green Bay, and Phoenix Offices, as well as the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.