WI Authorities looking for 13-year-old, last seen with 20-year-old boyfriend

SAUKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in the City of Menomonie, Wis. with her believed 20-year-old boyfriend.

According to authorities, 13-year-old Samantha Stephenson was last seen on May 16 around 5:00 a.m. with 20-year-old Brandon Morgan. Samantha and Brandon are believed to be in a relationship.

Authorities say that Brandon is believed to be in a ‘manic state.’ Brandon mentioned the possibility of heading to Minnesota, and authorities are not sure what Brandon’s current intentions are.

Both Samantha and Brandon stated they would be going ‘underground’ and have cut off all communication and turned off their cellphones.

Samantha is described as 5’3″ and 105 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white Rick and Morty Hoodie, black sweat pants, glasses and she was shoeless.

Brandon is described as being 6’4″ 211 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

There is no vehicle with them that is associated with them and it is unknown what their destination was, besides Brandon mentioning possibly heading to Minnesota.

Anyone with information is advised to contact the Saukville Police Department at 262-284-0444.

There was no further information available at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.