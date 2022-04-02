LAGRANGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man who was working on a pier is dead after a nearby boat exploded on April 1.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, just after 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call stating that a boat had exploded on Lauderdale Lake in the Town of LaGrange.

Upon arrival, law enforcement said they found a pontoon-type barge on the shoreline off of Stewart Drive with ‘significant damage.’

Three men, who worked for a local pier service, were also reportedly found injured at the scene. Officials determined that these workers were in the process of installing a pier when the explosion occurred.

The first victim was taken to a local trauma center with severe injuries, while the second victim was treated at the scene and released.

Unfortunately, the third victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation at this time.